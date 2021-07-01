Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Michael Dickson

Heading into 2021 with a brand-new contract, Dickson looks to pick up where he left off last season. Will he be able to repeat his efforts and remain one of the game's top punters, or regress toward the mean?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Michael Dickson, Punter

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 208 pounds

2020 Stats: 49.6 yards per punt average, 44.6 net average, 32 punts within opponent's 20-yard line

Following a disappointing sophomore campaign—by his standards—Dickson got back to the basics in 2020 and put forth a season worthy of acclaim. While he didn't receive the recognition and awards that came his way in his rookie season, the Seahawks made sure to properly reward him for his efforts with a four-year, $14.5 million extension in June. Now the second-highest paid punter in the NFL, Dickson aims to stay near the top of the league's punter echelon in an underrated Seattle special teams unit.

Best Case Scenario: Dickson stays at—or exceeds—his personal bests in several statistical categories, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his young career.

Worst Case Scenario: Dickson regresses in a similar fashion to his 2019 campaign, falling somewhere in the middle of the pack of NFL punters.

What to Expect in 2021: After signing his extension, Dickson opened up about being his own worst critic and how that led to some of his struggles in 2019. At a position that requires significant mental fortitude, avoiding unnecessary distractions and dealing with self-induced pressure can be a tall task when performing at the highest level. But Dickson started employing healthier habits on the mental side of the game in 2020 and it showed, finishing as one of the NFL's most successful punters across the board. As long as he stays the course, his unique skillset should lead to an encore performance in 2021.

