Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Tre Flowers

Now entering the last year of his rookie contract, Flowers will have to fend off additional competition at the cornerback position to win a starting job or even make Seattle's Week 1 roster. Will the fourth-year defender be up for the challenge?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Tre Flowers, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 203 pounds

2020 Stats: 47 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble in 12 games

Despite starting 30 games in his first two NFL seasons, Flowers saw his playing time dip to open the 2020 season with Quinton Dunbar coming over as his replacement in the starting lineup. Even when Dunbar went down with an injury and he returned to the lineup, the former Oklahoma State standout seemed to take a step back development-wise after an encouraging 2019 campaign. After allowing just a 72.5 passer rating and 60.4 percent completion rate in 2019, those numbers climbed to 105.7 and 77.5 respectively last season. Now entering the last year of his rookie deal, Flowers will face increased competition for not just a starting role, but a roster spot as Seattle selected cornerback Tre Brown with one of their three picks and signed veterans Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir in free agency. The arrival of those three players coupled with the unexpected emergence of D.J. Reed could put Flowers' spot in jeopardy if he doesn't step up in training camp.

Best Case Scenario: With his back against the wall, Flowers turns in the best training camp of his NFL career and beats out Witherspoon or Reed for a starting spot in Seattle's secondary, earning himself a new contract after the season.

Worst Case Scenario: Unable to overcome consistency issues that have plagued him in his first three seasons, Flowers endures a roller coaster preseason and gets outplayed by the likes of Desir and Damarious Randall, ultimately receiving a pink slip at the end of the preseason.

What to Expect in 2021: Though Flowers hasn't been able to put everything together as Seattle envisioned over the past few years, coach Pete Carroll remains adamant the young defender will be squarely in the mix for a starting role. If he can rediscover his 2019 form and find a way to get his hands on the football more often in coverage during camp and the preseason, it's not out of the question he could force his way back into the lineup. He's shown flashes of being a viable starter in the league, offers a unique skill set given his former safety background, and boasts length many of his peers don't have. But if he isn't able to take a big step forward, he's most likely going to be jockeying for a reserve role in a crowded secondary and excelling on special teams will be crucial to sticking around for the 2021 season.

