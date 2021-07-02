Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Freddie Swain

After exceeding expectations as a rookie, Swain will face improved competition for snaps behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Will he take a major leap forward or could the arrival of several quality rookies diminish his role in 2021?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Freddie Swain, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 197 pounds

2020 Stats: 13 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns

Arriving as a sixth-round pick out of Florida, Swain enjoyed a strong first training camp with the Seahawks as he impressed both as a receiver and return specialist. He made an unexpected impact right away, recovering a fumble on a botched fake punt in the season opener and catching his first career NFL touchdown the ensuing week. Though his production dipped in the second half with the rest of Seattle's offense, he earned more than 300 offensive snaps as a rookie and also returned six kickoffs on special teams, setting the stage for a potentially bigger role in 2021.

Best Case Scenario: Showcasing his 4.4 speed with several big catches in the preseason, Swain holds off D'Wayne Eskridge for the No. 3 receiver role behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett while also taking over as Seattle's kick returner. He finishes a solid second season with 28 receptions, 315 yards, and five touchdowns.

Worst Case Scenario: Outclassed by Eskridge right off the bat, Swain winds up in a tight battle against Johnson and Hart for Seattle's No. 4 receiver spot and though he still makes the team, he isn't able to eclipse his rookie numbers due to diminished playing time.

What to Expect in 2021: Swain's special teams value was initially why the Seahawks nabbed him late in the draft. He emerged in the back end of the receiving rotation and caught at least one pass in half of Seattle's regular season games. This year, he has his work cut out for him after Seattle used one of its three draft picks on a speedy receiver with special teams potential in D'Wayne Eskridge. Other fringe roster receivers such as John Ursua, Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, and Aaron Fuller will be gunning for Swain's spot. What should separate Swain is the experience he gained by playing numerous games last season and while his place on the 53-man roster isn't necessarily a lock, it would be a significant surprise if he wasn't one of the Seahawks top four wideouts in Week 1.

