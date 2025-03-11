Big 3 League Announces New Partnership with Australia's NBL
Hip-hop superstar Ice Cube's nascent BIG3 League, a 3-on-3 basketball league comprised of former NBA stars, is heading Down Under this year.
Per a press statement from Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), the BIG3 is set to host its first "international BIG3 Showcase" in Australia this November, via a new partnership with GameAbove Sports and the NBL.
“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Ice Cube, the Co-CEO of the BIG3, said. “We’ve wanted to bring our players to compete on the international stage for years, and we can’t think of a better place to do just that than in Australia among some of the best basketball fans in the world."
As the press release notes, the BIG3 has hosted international clashes in Nassau, BS; Toronto, CA; and London, UK.
Hall of Famers including George "The Iceman" Gervin, Julius ‘Dr. J’ Irving, and Nancy Lieberman serve as coaches in the league, which celebrates its eighth season starting June 14. Michael Beasley, Isaiah Briscoe, and Jordan Crawford number among the 3-on-3 league's current stars. Four new franchises in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, and Detroit will make their debuts this year.
“The energy, culture, and love for basketball in Australia is astounding, making it a perfect fit for us," Ice Cube added. "What the NBL has done to grow the game is incredible and together with GameAbove, see no limit to this partnership. We can’t wait to bring Aussie fans the power of the BIG3 live in November, and perhaps beyond.”
By working closely together, the BIG3, NBL, and GameAbove Sports aim to build a sustainable and long-lasting partnership. The NBL continues to push the boundaries of basketball entertainment, consistently growing the game’s reach and popularity domestically and internationally.
“The NBL is thrilled to join forces with Ice Cube, Jeff Kwatinetz, and GameAbove Sports to bring the electrifying energy of the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league to Australia this November. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering the best basketball entertainment down under,” said NBL Chief Operating Officer and Head of Basketball Operations Vince Crivelli.
“This partnership is significant and meaningful," Crivelli noted. "The global respect and credibility the NBL has earned has enabled this exciting partnership to happen and we look forward to what promises to be an incredible event.”
Fans can register for the action here.
