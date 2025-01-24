Gilbert Arenas Explains How Nick Young Got Him Fired from Big 3
For months, fans speculated about why Gilbert Arenas was let go as the head coach of Team 'Enemies' in the Big 3. Was it his performance? Was it the team’s struggles? Now, thanks to a revealing interview on the Underdog podcast, the truth is finally out.
Arenas himself has shared the real reason behind his departure— and it’s not what many expected. In a candid conversation, Arenas jokingly shared how former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young played a pivotal role in his firing.
The Big 3, founded by Ice Cube in 2017, has grown into a unique league for retired NBA stars, offering a chance to relive the glory days of basketball with a 3-on-3 twist. Arenas, once a scoring machine in the NBA, joined Team ‘Enemies’ for three seasons, first as a player and later transitioning into the head coaching role.
Despite his experience and strong personality, success eluded him from the sideline, and in October 2023, he was replaced by Nick Young, who had been brought in as the new head coach.
In his podcast interview, Arenas revealed his surprising truth: it was Nick Young’s arrival that led to his exit. While the two had a respectful relationship, Arenas admitted that the strict nature of the job ultimately resulted in his firing.
“I didn’t make a couple tournaments, because my kids had some games,” Arenas said. “This motherf**** [Young] had me fired!”
The decision to bring in Young marked the end of Arenas' brief coaching stint, leaving fans wondering if his coaching days were truly over.
Young jokingly responded back defending his role in Arenas’ exit from the league, ultimately saying he saved the team.
”Doug Collins had the Chicago Bulls first, then Phil Jackson came,” Young said. “Phil Jackson came and saved Kobe and Shaq. Steve Kerr came to the Warriors. Pat Riley doing the same sh** everybody else doing.”
The two seem to be just fine as the comradery and jokes continued on throughout the remainder of the podcast. Young continues his journey coaching in the Big 3.
The Big 3 kicks back up in June and will play throughout the summer. More details on the upcoming season can be found on their website.
