Former NBA Star Boban Marjanovic Leaves Turkish Team for CBA Club Mid-Season
It can be hard to stay in the NBA. It's a very competitive league, even for players with a unique skill set. This is the most-talented era of NBA basketball in the history of the league. Because of that, more good players are having to leave the league and play overseas because of a lack of roster spots.
One of the players who has found that out is Boban Marjanovic. The 7'4 center was in the NBA for quite a while. He played from 2015-2024 for a few different teams. He played for the Pistons, Clippers, 76ers, Mavericks, and most recently, the Houston Rockets.
Marjanovic is now 36 years old and is now playing overseas. He decided to return to Europe to play for Fenerbahce Beko of the BSL in the EuroLeague. While playing for that team, he only played in just six games for the team while starting in two of them. He averaged just four points a game.
Now, he will be moving out of Europe to play for a different team in a different league. It has been announced that Marjanovic will be playing in China. He will be playing in the CBA, which is widely regarded as the second-best professional league in the world behind the NBA.
Marjanovic will now be playing for the Zhejiang Lions of the CBA as he makes a move in the middle of the season. He's hoping that this will allow him to get more playing time than he did in the EuroLeague. That's the main motivation for this move.
The former NBA center will give the Lions some size at the center position. The issue is that Marjanjovic has never been a fast player and he is slowing down at the age of 36. As long as he doesn't need to play in transition very much, he is still a solid asset because of his sheer size.
It has been impressive how long Marjanovic has been able to play basketball in his career. He started playing professional basketball in 2006. He started his career in Europe, and now it looks like he might end it in China if everything goes well for him. Marjanovic loves playing basketball, though, so he might play as long as he can.
The Lions are currently the best team in the CBA, sporting a 21-4 record.
