Former Lakers Forward Playing Overseas Could Make NBA Comeback
Former Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel has been making a splash abroad of late.
Currently plying his trade for Greek EuroLeague club Panathinaikos, the 6-foot-9 big man is flashing the springy athleticism around the rim that made him a surprising staple on L.A. during his tenure there.
Could a comeback be next for the 27-year-old Kentucky product?
Gabriel went undrafted following his two-year NCAA run with the Wildcats in 2018, but was quickly picked up by the Sacramento Kings on a two-way deal. After impressing with both Sacramento and its G League affiliate the Stockton Kings, Gabriel saw his deal converted to a standard agreement for the 2019-20 season.
He was flipped midway through his travels to the Portland Trail Blazers. He signed a standard deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season, but was cut ahead of the next year. Gabriel next latched on with the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, on an affiliate deal.
Gabriel's performance there earned him some interest from the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and L.A. Clippers, all of who inked him to 10-day deals in 2021-22.
He hopped between the Herd and those squads through the year, before ultimately being picked up by the Lakers in March on a two-way agreement.
Although L.A. finished 33-49 that season and missed the playoffs for the first time with their championship core of All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was a critical rotation piece during the 2022-23 regular season — but not the playoffs.
Gabriel returned to the Herd for the 2022-23 season, but did manage to make a cameo with the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day contract in 2023-24.
This past summer, Gabriel starred for his native South Sudan in the Olympics, impressing former L.A. teammate LeBron James. Along with Anthony Davis, James was starring for Team USA.
He joined Israel Basketball Premiere League and EuroLeague club Maccabi Tel Aviv at the start of the 2024-25 season, but eventually linked up with Panathinaikos this past December, where he has been looking great in limited minutes.
Across his six games with Panathinaikos so far, Gabriel is averaging 5.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting from the field, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in just 16.5 minutes per.
One team that could use his help is the Lakers, who have been struggling mightily with season-long injuries to reserve big men Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt, though Vanderbilt is returning on Saturday.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.