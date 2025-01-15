Former NBA Guard Out Multiple Weeks Due to Illness
Even the most uncommon illnesses can still affect professional basketball players.
After a two-year stint in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns, Duane Washington Jr. averaged 9.1 points per game before heading overseas.
Washington — originally born in Frankfurt, Germany and attended college at the Ohio State University — now plays for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade in Belgrade, Serbia.
Per Mozzart Sport, Washington will miss three weeks due to catching measles.
Washington was in the midst of 8.9 points and 2.2 assists per game this season in his 13 EuroLeague appearances.
The 24-year-old guard has deep basketball roots in his DNA. His father, Duane Washington, also played two NBA seasons and had a stint overseas.
Washington Sr. played for the New Jersey Nets in 1987-88 and the Los Angeles Clippers in 1992-93, playing overseas after his suspension following the 1988 season.
The familiar basketball history doesn't stop there as Washington's uncle is 18-year NBA veteran and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher.
During Washington's three-year collegiate career, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Buckeyes.
Washington's uncle, Fisher, played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, two with the Golden State Warriors, and a season each with the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
The five-time champion uncle of Washington ended his career with 8.3 points, 3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Washington's Ohio State career-high in points was a 32-point outburst in a 91-88 overtime loss to Illinois. He broke the previous record for most points in a Big Ten Tournament championship game set by NBA veteran Evan Turner, who scored 31 previously.
Another collegiate record in that tournament was set by Washington when he scored 92 total points over the course of the Buckeyes four games. He also narrowly beat the previous record of 91 points set by Luke Recker in 2002.
