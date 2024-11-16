Celtics Guard Sets Maine Franchise Record
Two-way Boston Celtics point guard JD Davison doesn't get much action with the club's main squad. But he does see plenty of run with the team's (ahem) Maine squad.
The 6-foot-1 Davis, 22, was selected with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and has been toggled between Boston and its G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, across the past two seasons. This year, Davison has appeared in just three contests for the Celtics, averaging 4.7 mop-up minutes per.
Per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's Celtics Blog, Davison has now shattered Maine's franchise record 1,591 career points scored by a player, held by Chris Wright. Davison has scored 1,597 points career points with the club and counting, in a 127-100 blowout home loss to the New York Knicks' NBAGL affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
“You gotta love the Expo crowd,” Davison remarked of his local fans in Portland, Maine, per Dalzell. “Everybody comes out — they always support.”
Davison feigned ignorance regarding his scoring achievement in Friday's matchup.
“I didn’t know nothing about it,” Davison said. “I just come out and try to do my job every day, put my best foot forward. Just grateful for it, honestly. It’s a big accomplishment.”
In this year's G League Tip-Off Tournament for Maine, he's averaging 24.0 points on a .411/.294/.786 slash line, 11.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals a night.
“I try to leave my little mark on everybody, try to be grateful for everybody,” Davison said with a smile. “Like Jayson Tatum, I would say — I try to treat everybody the same.”
Davison acknowledged that he is looking to improve his long-term pro future and join Boston's standard 15-man contract.
“Coming into Year 3, I’m just trying to build a different type of role going into this year,” Davison said. “Try to get signed — basically, try to get a full contract.”
Last month, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla commented on just how hard it would prove to be for Davison to crack Boston's rotation.
“There’s nothing harder than being a young player with the Celtics,” Mazzulla said. “The young guys have to be very, very patient — because the roster is very top-heavy.” Boston, the reigning NBA champion, is already off to a strong 10-3 start on the young 2024-25 season, led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, All-Defensive Team guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, and former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis — though Porzingis has been hurt all year.
Maine head coach Tyler Lashbrook sang Davison's praises.
“I’m just always impressed with him and his maturity, and his growth, and his ability to grow year over year,” Lashbrook remarked. “He deserves all those records, and he means a lot here. I’ve learned that pretty quickly.”
