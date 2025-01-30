G League Star Selected to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest used to be a can't-miss event during All-Star weekend. Some of the game's biggest stars would participate and give the fans a great show.
Players like Michael Jordan, Dominque Wilkins, and Vince Carter participated in the dunk contest. All gave legendary performances every time they were performing.
In the last decade or so, the Dunk Contest has undergone a lot of changes. The NBA is trying to figure out how to make it more exciting since some of the league's best dunkers don't want to do it for some reason.
In each of the last two seasons, the NBA has extended an invite to G League player Mac McClung. He has actually won the contest in each of the last two years.
He has shown that he is an electric dunker, and having him participate has given the Dunk Contest some buzz over the last couple of years. The NBA has decided to extend him an invite again as he goes for a three-peat in the contest.
McClung will be looking to win another Dunk Contest and will be going against three, young NBA players. He will be facing off against Stephon Castle, Andre Jackson Jr., and Matas Buzelis.
The Dunk Contest is something that likely won't get back to what it was unless some stars commit to doing it. The problem is that a lot of the stars of the league look at All-Star weekend as a time to rest if they aren't playing in the game itself.
Until that gets remedied, there won't be as much interest as there used to be. McClung is a very good dunker and has come up with some unique dunks, though.
Perhaps McClung can come up with new dunks this year. Creating new dunks that no one has ever seen also helps generate interest.
McClung is someone who is still looking for an extended opportunity in the NBA. Continuing to do the Dunk Contest is a way to keep his name in front of NBA teams so he can get that opportunity.
So far this season in the G League, McClung is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
