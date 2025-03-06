Jazz Forward Played Three Basketball Games Between NBA and G League in 24 Hours
After the All-Star break, a lot of two-way players start to get more action in the NBA. Teams start to try to tank once they realize that they can't make the playoffs.
The Utah Jazz are no different. In fact, they have been accelerating their tank for a couple of months now. Some of their lineups are filled with G League players.
For those G League players, those games offer an enormous opportunity. They have a shot to make the roster in the future, not just with the Jazz, but with other teams around the league, too.
Read more: Rip Hamilton Makes Bold Claim About Lakers Ceiling This Season
Oscar Tshiebwe is one of those players who has been getting more opportunities lately. He got some opportunities to play in the NBA with the Pacers last season and has gotten more with the Jazz this year.
Tshiebwe recently completed a feat that not many basketball players can say that they've done. He played three basketball games in the span of 24 hours.
On Sunday night, he played for the Jazz. On Monday afternoon, he played for their G League affiliate before playing for the Jazz again on Monday night.
What's incredible is that Tshiebwe put up 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jazz, and then he had 21 points and 30 rebounds in the G League. He was able to put up some great numbers at both levels of basketball.
Tshiebwe has always been a good rebounder. That's what made him special coming out of Kentucky in college.
Now, he's starting to put together an offensive game in the low post. What hurts them is that he doesn't shoot from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Ball Around news: LaVar Ball Uses Amputated Foot to Take Shot at Michael Jordan
The Jazz are happy to see that he is someone who can be trusted to play in games like this. He is trying his best to earn a permanent spot in the rotation.
The Jazz have been trying to get younger players some more time. It might pay off for them next season.
So far this year in the NBA, Tshiebwe is averaging 5.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. In the G League, he is averaging 16.8 points and 18.2 rebounds per game.
More Ball Around SI news: Nets Sign G League Star to NBA Deal
Kendrick Perkins Rejects Idea Nikola Jokic is NBA's Best Player
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.