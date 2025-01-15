NBA Announces Schedule, Location for 2025 G League Combine
The NBA announced Monday that the G League Combine, NBA Draft Combine, and the 40th annual NBA Draft Lottery will all take place in Chicago this coming May.
The NBA G League Combine will be on May 9-11, followed by the NBA Draft Combine on May 11-18 with the NBA Draft Lottery held on May 12.
The NBA G League system has been a hot-bed for talent in recent seasons.
2023-24 G League call-ups include Juan Toscano-Anderson, Scotty Pippen Jr., Justise Winslow, and Isaiah Thomas to name a few.
The year before saw Mac McClung, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Kris Dunn among other talents to return to an NBA roster.
In the midst of those newly announced events in Chicago is the NBA Draft Lottery.
The name at the top of many NBA draft boards is Duke forward Cooper Flagg. The team that secures the No. 1 pick is extremely likely to select the 6-foot-9 Freshman.
Flagg is currently averaging 19.1 points per game stuffing the stat sheet with 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.
The six-win Washington Wizards, eight-win New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets, and nine-win Toronto Raptors are currently favorites to have the highest odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming Draft Lottery.
The NBA Board of Governors last approved changes to the Draft Lottery system on Sept. 28, 2017, now ensuring that the team who finished with the worst record will receive no worse than the No. 5 pick.
Previously, the team with the worst record would pick no worse than the No. 4 selection.
Flagg is not alone in a talented 2025 draft class. He leads a projected top-five list including Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
The G League is also a potential bank of talent for teams that need help and might not be able to afford waiting until the draft.
Brandon Williams is leading the G League in scoring this season averaging 28.5 points per game for the Texas Legends along with 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.
Right behind Williams on the scoring list is Bryce McGowens who is averaging 27.5 points per game in the inaugural season of the Rip City Remix.
