Ball Around Notes: LaMelo Ball Talks LaVar Foot Amputation, LiAngelo on 2K25, More
LaVar Ball, father to Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo and Chicago Bulls reserve point guard Lonzo, recently had his foot amputated for a dangerous medical condition. LaMelo recently revealed that he caught up with his dad ahead of a 100-97 loss to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and shared a photo of their visit.
Meanwhile, middle Ball son LiAngelo — who logged two seasons with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate — continues to see his hip-hop career thrive. He's now being incorporated into the best NBA videogame, "NBA 2K25."
Hall of Fame former Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat point guard Tim Hardaway Sr., a legendary Chicago prep school player, recently unpacked his three favorite Windy City guards.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world:
