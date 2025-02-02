Pistons Guard Erupts For 38 Points, Sets Franchise Record in G League Game
The son of a five-time NBA champion was bound to go off at some point.
Ron Harper Jr. dropped 38 points for the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate Motor City Cruise Saturday in a 145-132 shootout against the Long Island Nets.
More news: Gary Payton, Kevin Durant Engage in Massive Trash Talk During Suns vs Warriors Game
Last month, Harper was called up from the Maine Celtics and earned a Two-Way contract with the Pistons. In his outing with Motor City, he set the franchise record with 11 three-pointers in a game on his way to 38 points
More news: NBA Reportedly Targeting Real Madrid, Other Powers For European Expansion League
On his way to the historic scoring afternoon, Harper also added eight assists, two steals, and did this all on 13-20 shooting from the field.
Believe it or not, the 38 points were not enough to be the game's leading scorer. Although Motor City got the win, Tyson Etienne of Long Island dropped 43 points in his team's defeat.
With Haper's call-up, he hopes to once again find time in the NBA. The last two seasons he has split time with the Toronto Raptors and their G League affiliate the Raptors 905.
His NBA experience is extremely limited as he only made 10 total appearances for Toronto averaging two points per game, but after his dominant performance for Motor City, perhaps more NBA time is right around the corner.
Between his time with Maine and now Motor City, Harper has averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a steal through 13 games. His 3-point percentage is now at 40.9 percent which can and should be very enticing to NBA teams.
The Detroit Pistons are currently the No. 6 seed in a top-heavy Eastern Conference. Sitting at 24-24, it appears that they are a move or two away from getting over the hump and seen as serious contenders.
Detroit has a good mix of young talent and veteran leadership, but there seems to be a fit for Haper's expertise, especially from beyond the arc. His 40.9% from three would tie him with Jaden Ivey percentage-wise as the best on the Pistons as things stand.
More news: Metta Sandiford-Artest Compares West All-Star to Being Modern Day Pau Gasol Dwyane Wade Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Led to Kidney Removal Will Jimmy Butler Legacy With Heat be Affected by Dwyane Wade Comments?
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI