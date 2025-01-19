Raptors Sign Orlando Robinson to NBA Contract Following Strong G League Stint
The NBA G League is the road less-traveled among NBA hopefuls.
The path of going from the collegiate level, to the NBA draft, to a roster spot is more conventional, but not always in the cards for most players.
More Ball Around: Top 5 G League Standouts Who Deserve NBA Minutes
In fact, this path becomes more common as time goes on. The 2023-24 NBA season saw a record-breaking 50% of rostered players having previously served in the G League.
In the chaos of the NBA less than one month before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, roster spots seem more fluid than at the start of the year. Teams have been looking to the G League in an attempt to find talent and bolster their rosters.
The Toronto Raptors, sitting at just 10-32 which is good for No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, have signed Orlando Robinson to a NBA contract.
Robinson, a six-foot-ten center, was putting up 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.
Just because a player is on one NBA team's affiliate, doesn't mean that team can exclusively call them up. Toronto saw his talent from Stockton and offered the deal.
At just 24-years-old, Robinson brings more than just height and shot-blocking ability to Toronto, but this signing implies that the Raptors see a role for him moving forward in their rebuild.
Toronto is rebuilding, that is no bold statement, but show a lot of potential on their young roster with players like Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, and two-way player, Gradey Dick.
More Ball Around: Scottie Pippen Gets Brutally Honest About Fractured Relationship With Michael Jordan
This move not only gets the Raptors depth at a sought-after center position, but could speak on wanting to build a longer-term relationship with Robinson.
The Raptors only centers on the team are Jakob Poetl, 30, and Ulrich Chomche, 19.
Robinson averaged a career 3.1 points per game during his NBA stints with the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings over 76 appearances in the last three seasons.
More News: Adam Silver Admits NBA Understands Fans' Play Style Concerns, 'We'll Tweak It' Bronny James Reportedly Recalled From G League Ahead of Lakers vs Nets Matchup Derrick Rose Gives Honest Thoughts on Bulls Giving Him Statue, Retiring Jersey
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.