50 Cent Wants to Perform 'Many Men' With Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
Multiplatinum hip-hop superstar 50 Cent is amenable to performing his classic cut "Many Men (Wish Death)" at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend festivities next month in San Francisco with three-time NBA MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, he revealed recently via his official X account.
Jokic's deep-bench backup, former All-NBA center DeAndre Jordan, recently revealed on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" that Jokic is apparently a huge fan of the track.
"Peyton Watson is our locker room DJ," Jordan said. "So anytime Nikola requests a song, if it's not, like, Serbian folk music, it is 'Many Men' by 50 Cent. And he knows the words from start to finish."
Shockingly, "Many Men (Wish Death)" was only released as a promotional single off 50 Cent's debut record, 2003's "Get Rich or Die Tryin.'" It was given the music video treatment, and hit number 11 on the US Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart.
More Ball Around: Former Nuggets Forward Signs with Turkish Club for Remainder of Season
The song has become one of the rapper's signature tunes in the intervening decades. The track's official music video — starring Mekhi Pfeiffer, then-"CSI: Miami" regulars Adam Rodriguez and Rory Cochrane, and G-Unit members Lloyd Banks and Young Buck — has 584 million streams on YouTube.
The video recounts the moment 50 Cent was shot nine times while in Queens, New York on May 24, 2000. Pfeiffer plays his primary assailant.
"That is a fact," Jordan added. "That's his song, man. He loves it."
Jokic later confirmed this, though he refused to sing the song despite repeat overtures, during a recent TNT postgame interview.
More Ball Around: LeBron, Bronny James Surprise Bryce on Senior Night Wearing Matching Sweatshirts
"I love the song," the six-time All-NBA honoree acknowledged in the interview. "Maybe I'll later perform [the song], I will need three, four months to get all the words."
This year, the 6-foot-11 superstar big man is in the midst of yet another immortal run. The 29-year-old is averaging 30.1 points on .563/.475/.810 shooting splits, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists for the 27-16 Nuggets, currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
More Ball Around:
Will Jimmy Butler's Legacy with Heat be Affected by Dwyane Wade Comments?
Shaquille O'Neal Rips Dwight Howard - 'A Jokester Can't Take a Joke'
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.