Angel Reese Praises Unrivaled League as ‘Exposure We Deserve’
January 17 marks the official start of the newest women’s basketball league Unrivaled, where 36 WNBA standouts will come together in Miami for some three-on-three action. Six teams comprised of six WNBA players will compete on center stage for nine weeks, and the league will have playoffs to crown a champion of the league.
Unrivaled was co-founded by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. The league was created to give WNBA players an alternative route in the post-season to playing overseas to continue earning money. Players will also be compensated a six figure salary, ultimately paying these ladies more than the WNBA.
The league has also secured a prominent streaming deal with TNT, setting the stage to further the momentum women’s sports has gained in the last couple of years. Unrivaled is giving these young stars the platform to continue showcasing their talent, which has grasped the attention of millions in recent seasons. In fact, the WNBA has just completed its most successful season in terms of ratings and viewership in league history.
What’s even more impressive is the number of WNBA stars who have committed to playing in the Unrivaled league. Household names including Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and Alyssa Thomas have committed to playing.
The teams have begun practicing, and they just recently completed their first ever media day. Reese spoke to the media recently regarding her thoughts on the conditions of the league.
“I would stay here forever,” Reese said in her first Unrivaled media availability, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation. “Everything I need is here — from massages to cold tubs, to being able to have resources, to workouts and everything.”
That was the goal for Unrivaled. The founders wanted players to feel appreciated and valued while competing in the league. Players are not only being compensated well, but they are practicing, training, and playing in some of the nicest facilities Miami had to offer.
The Unrivaled venue is packed with world-class amenities and luxuries to help make players experience seamless during the next nine weeks. The venue comes with a makeup and hair room, state-of-the-art training and recovery facilities, and even childcare for mothers who choose to bring their children along for the journey.
“We’re going to provide daycare servicing for the mothers on arrival,” league president Alex Bazzell told Dalzell. “It’s everything that the athletes need under one roof when it comes to anything and everything — on-court or off-court for them.”
