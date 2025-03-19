Angel Reese Takes Shot at WNBA Salary After $50k Unrivaled Win
One of the biggest stars to play in the upstart Unrivaled League was Angel Reese. The WNBA star decided to play and was able to play a significant role for her team.
Reese played for the Rose Basketball Club. Her team was able to win the championship in the first year of the league. The other teammates on her 3x3 team were happy to win the bonus that comes with winning it all.
The team was able to win $50,000 each after claiming the championship. That's quite a bit of money, especially for WNBA players who don't earn nearly as much as NBA players.
While Reese was happy with winning the title in the new league, she made sure that everyone knows she is not happy with how much money she is making in the WNBA.
Reese made $73,439 in her rookie year, which she deems too low. She made more than half of that by winning Unrivaled.
She had a post on social media that made it clear how displeased with her salary she is.
“I'm sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. Sorry,” Reese posted. “Give me a few years and i gotchu. be well.”
Reese is someone who is not shy. She has already criticized how the current CBA is structured in the WNBA, and that is up to be renegotiated.
The CBA negotiations are likely going to be extremely contentious, especially with all of the attention that the WNBA has gotten in the last couple of years, with Reese and Caitlin Clark joining the league.
There is a chance that a work-stoppage could happen if the negotiations don't go well between the players and the owners. Reese is hoping that they get a raise in pay not just for rookies, but for everyone in the league.
In Reese's rookie season with the Chicago Sky, she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
