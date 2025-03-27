Ball Around: LeBron James Podcast Returns, Warriors Compared to 90s Bulls, More
It was recently announced that Los Angeles Lakers forward was restarting his popular podcast "Mind the Game." The only difficulty is that his former co-host, JJ Redick, is now his head coach in the NBA. Now, Redick is set to be replaced by none other than two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.
Nash is considered one of the best point guards of all time and was a former head coach for the Brooklyn Nets. During his 18-year NBA career with the Phoenix Suns and Lakers, Nash averaged 14.3 points, 8.5 assists, three total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
Additionally, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler's oncourt chemistry to that of his former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippin, especially as a defensive duo.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
LeBron James Podcast to Return With JJ Redick Replacement
Warriors Stars' Play Reminds Steve Kerr of Legendary Bulls Teammates
NBA Owners Vote to Launch Pro Basketball League in Europe
Bronny James Shines With Career-High Performance in G League
Patrick Beverley Offers Bold Prediction on Cavaliers Playoff Chances