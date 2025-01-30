Ball Around Notes: Andre Iguodala Jersey Retired, Anthony Davis Prank Show, More
The Golden State Warriors have confirmed that they will retire forward Andre Iguodala's jersey after all of the years he has spent with the organization, including helping them win four NBA Championships, one of which he was named NBA Finals MVP.
Meanwhile, it has been announced that Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis is set to host an all-new prank show called Foul Play with Anthony Davis. It is described as similar to Impractical Jokers but with athletes.
Finally, Stephen A. Smith has pleaded to Lakers star LeBron James to stop his son, Bronny James, from playing in the NBA.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Warriors Confirm Plans to Retire Andre Iguodala’s Jersey Number
Anthony Davis Set to Host New Prank TV Show Rivaling Impractical Jokers
Stephen A Smith Pleads With LeBron James to Stop Bronny James From Playing
Former G League Standout Signs New Deal with Toronto Raptors
Hall of Famer Reggie Miller Set to Join NBC as NBA Analyst
Former South Bay Lakers Center Signs NBA Contract With Mavericks