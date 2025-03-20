Ball Around Notes: Angel Reese Calls Out WNBA, LaVar Ball Details Amputation, More
Angel Reese is easily one of the biggest women's basketball stars of all time, and she proved it by taking home a massive paycheck when her team, the Rose Basketball Club, won the first championship in the Unrivaled Basketball League.
For winning the championship, every member of the team took him an additional $50,000. However, Reese was quick to point out that this was more than half of what she made during her rookie season in the WNBA where she nearly took home Defensive Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, LaVar Ball, businessman and father to Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball, recently revealed the shocking details of his leg amputation while also noting that his sons were instrumental in getting him through that difficult period of his life.
Here is the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
