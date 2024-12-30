Ball Around Notes: Bronny Dominates, Lakers Trade Reaction, NBA Comeback Attempt
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James dominated again during a recent game in the G League. The rookie has started to put consistent efforts together and it has paid off well for him.
Additionally, the Lakers made a big trade to bolster their rotation. But former NBA guard Patrick Beverley didn't seem to be a big fan of it at all.
One former NBA center is attempting to make a comeback to the league while a former point guard is trying to earn a contract from his play in the G League.
Here are some stories from around the basketball world that will get you all caught up:
Bronny James Dominates Another G League Performance Despite South Bay Lakers Loss
Patrick Beverley Gives Strange Reaction to Lakers Trade of Dorian Finney-Smith
Longtime NBA Big Man in Talks to Sign with Top EuroLeague Squad
South Bay Lakers G League Standout Could Earn NBA Contract
Former NBA Center Tacko Fall Still Attempting Comeback to League
Former NBA HC Gets Honest About Why His Israeli League Team Has Struggled This Year
Hawks Promote G League Sharpshooter to New Contract
Ball Around Notes: Bronny Shines Again, G League Star Promoted, Curious Celtics Take