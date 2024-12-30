Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Bronny Dominates, Lakers Trade Reaction, NBA Comeback Attempt

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James dominated again during a recent game in the G League. The rookie has started to put consistent efforts together and it has paid off well for him.

Additionally, the Lakers made a big trade to bolster their rotation. But former NBA guard Patrick Beverley didn't seem to be a big fan of it at all.

One former NBA center is attempting to make a comeback to the league while a former point guard is trying to earn a contract from his play in the G League.

Here are some stories from around the basketball world that will get you all caught up:

