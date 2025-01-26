Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Carmelo Slams Pippen, Bronny Shines Again, Paris Draws NBA Legends

Jeremy Hanna

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Carmelo Anthony celebrates in the second half between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Carmelo Anthony celebrates in the second half between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

After Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen took shots at LeBron James during an NBA GOAT conversation, Carmelo Anthony took up arms and defended his former teammate on his podcast.

Meanwhile, guard Bronny James has once again had an excellent performance in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, recording 31 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Not only was Bronny statistically impressive, but he made a fantastic dunk that had echoes of his legendary father.

After this performance, it seems that fans have softened on Bronny James, praising him for his "poster dunk." In the G League, Bronny has averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 total rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:

Carmelo Anthony Goes in on Scottie Pippen for LeBron James Comments

Bronny James Shines Again in G League, Dropping Career-High Points

Bronny James Does Best LeBron Impression With Epic Poster Dunk in G League

Fans React to Bronny James' Explosive Game in G League

NBA Legends Flock to Spurs vs Pacers Matchup in Paris

Former NBA Guard Lonnie Walker Loves 'Hostile' Environment Greek Fans Bring

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News