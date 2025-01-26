Ball Around Notes: Carmelo Slams Pippen, Bronny Shines Again, Paris Draws NBA Legends
After Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen took shots at LeBron James during an NBA GOAT conversation, Carmelo Anthony took up arms and defended his former teammate on his podcast.
Meanwhile, guard Bronny James has once again had an excellent performance in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, recording 31 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Not only was Bronny statistically impressive, but he made a fantastic dunk that had echoes of his legendary father.
After this performance, it seems that fans have softened on Bronny James, praising him for his "poster dunk." In the G League, Bronny has averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 total rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
