Ball Around Notes: Charles Barkley Slams Draymond, Mac McClung All-Star History, More
In a jam-packed NBA All-Star weekend, fans knew to expect elite athleticism, the game's biggest stars, and of course the league's fair share of drama. Charles Barkley didn't quite agree with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on his thoughts about the Rising Stars team at the All-Star game.
In such a star-studded weekend of the game's best, a G League player captivated the audience with one of the biggest moments of the weekend. Mac McClung secured a third-straight Slam Dunk Contest victory while dunking over a car, a man on a hoverboard, and even more acrobatics that left the world in awe.
This wasn't the only instance of a G Leaguer making headlines in San Francisco as the Warriors signed a former lottery pick to a new deal following a productive G League season.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Charles Barkley Fires Back at Draymond Green Over NBA All-Star Criticism
Where Does Mac McClung Rank All-Time in All-Star Slam Dunk History?
Warriors Signing G League Forward to New Deal
Carmelo Anthony Says Bulls' Matas Buzelis Should Have Been First Overall Pick