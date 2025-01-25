Ball Around Notes: Dwight Howard Looking For NBA Return, Adam Silver Speaks Out, More
There's no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add some help underneath the rim. In fact, former Lakers center Dwight Howard recently seemed more than willing to throw his name out there as a potential back-up player for the purple and gold.
Additionally, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has spoken out about being in talks with FIBA regarding a potential European league for the NBA. Silver has also stated that they are "on the right track" to make this happen.
Finally, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has revealed the role shooting guard Nick Young had in getting him fired as the head coach of the Enemies in the Big 3 League.
