Ball Around Notes: Former Star Talks Giannis Future, Pat Riley Replacement, More
Recently, a former NBA All-Star has said that he believes Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially land with the Chicago Bulls if things continue not to work out with the Bucks.
This would be a huge loss for Milwaukee. Giannis has been with the team for 12 seasons, winning NBA MVP for two of them and leading the Bucks to an NBA Championship. This season, The Greek Freak has averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 total rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Additionally, former NBA All-Pro center DeMarcus Cousins believes that Miami Heat general manager could soon leave the organization and be replaced by another star GM.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Former NBA Star Could See Giannis Antetokounmpo Land With Bulls
DeMarcus Cousins Believes Star GM Could Replace Pat Riley With Miami Heat
WNBA All-Star Angel Reese Named to Met Gala Committee
South Bay Lakers Bolster Frontcourt Signing International Big Man
Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Take on Who Won Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
Kenyon Martin Believes Nikola Jokic Will Be Top 10 NBA Player of All Time