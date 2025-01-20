Ball Around Notes: LeBron James Called Out, Fashion Takes Over Unrivaled, More
Recently, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippin called out Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for "chasing titles," claiming that he "didn't have to chase his."
Meanwhile, the first season for the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league has begun, and there was plenty of excellent fashion choices for the debut week, especially coming from Angel Reese and Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Finally, Kendrick Perkins has joined the Washington Commanders in trolling the Detroit Lions after their surprising 45-31 victory.
Perkins also wasn't shy in calling out the Miami Heat, saying that the team needs to trade forward Jimmy Butler, specifically pointing out how it can have a negative effect on the locker room. This season, Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 total rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
