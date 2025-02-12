Ball Around Notes: NBA Veteran Leaving for EuroLeague, Perkins-Durant Drama, More
According to a recent report, veteran NBA center Daniel Theis is officially leaving the NBA to go play with AS Monaco in the EuroLeague.
With the New Orleans Pelicans, Theis has averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game. In his eight year career, Theis has averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game.
Meanwhile, the beef between former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns has gotten bigger, with Perkins still stating that he was the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder when the two played together.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
