Ball Around Notes: Nick Young Gets Trolled, Former NBA Center Signs Overseas, More
Days after Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young trolled sports pundit Stephen A. Smith, Young became the subject of trolling himself by none other than three-time NBA All-Star and podcaster Gilbert Arenas.
Meanwhile, former NBA center Bruno Fernando has signed a two-year agreement with EuroLeague and Spanish Liga ACB squad Real Madrid. Before being waived by the Toronto Raptors this season, he averaged 3.4 points, three total rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game across 17 games, two of which he started.
Finally, on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death, Ball Around has collected the five greatest moments from NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's legendary career.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
