Ball Around Notes: Nick Young Gets Trolled, Former NBA Center Signs Overseas, More

Jeremy Hanna

Dec 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young (34) during the second half against the against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young (34) during the second half against the against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Days after Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young trolled sports pundit Stephen A. Smith, Young became the subject of trolling himself by none other than three-time NBA All-Star and podcaster Gilbert Arenas.

Meanwhile, former NBA center Bruno Fernando has signed a two-year agreement with EuroLeague and Spanish Liga ACB squad Real Madrid. Before being waived by the Toronto Raptors this season, he averaged 3.4 points, three total rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game across 17 games, two of which he started.

Finally, on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death, Ball Around has collected the five greatest moments from NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's legendary career.

