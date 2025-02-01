Ball Around Notes: Steph Curry Called Out, LiAngelo Ball Drops Music Video, More
Golden State Warriors point guard and modern NBA legend Stephen Curry was recently named as a starter for the Western Conference NBA All-Star team. However, this doesn't sit right with some NBA experts and fans, including ESPN analyst and former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins.
Additionally, former NBA guard LiAngelo Ball has dropped a new music video for his viral song 'Tweaker.' The YouTube video is already almost at one million views. The original release on Youtube has over 13 million views.
Finally, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and commentator Jamal Crawford has proposed a new idea to make NBA games more watchable: limit the amount of 3-pointers a player can shoot in a game.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
