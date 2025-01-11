Blake Griffin Looking to Emulate Tony Romo, Tom Brady in New Broadcasting Role
Former NBA All-Star forward Blake Griffin is one of the many players to jump from the court into the broadcast booth.
More Ball Around: Bronny James Reacts to Raging Wildfires Throughout Southern California
It was announced a few weeks ago that Griffin will join the new NBA Amazon team starting next season. Amazon signed Griffin and fellow NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki to join Taylor Rooks when the platform begins its NBA package later this calendar year.
Amazon will launch its 11-year, nearly $20 billion agreement with the NBA during the 2025-26 season. Rooks will be the host.
A new era will begin with the NBA in hopes of increasing its viewership and reaching a new level of basketball fans in this ever-evolving time.
While that is the case, it will be on the talent to make their show and product meaningful. Griffin may not look the part of a broadcaster, but he will do his best to emulate others like the likes of Tony Romo and Tom Brady.
In a recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Griffin explained how he hopes to borrow from NFL commentary and balance out the tone of Inside the NBA and old-guard NBA media when he starts at Amazon.
“I think there’s the biggest disconnect maybe ever between casual NBA fans and NBA players,” Griffin said.
“That’s what I love about watching football, watching Tony Romo, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, you’re really getting insight into how hard it is and what these guys are thinking and all the decisions they have to make,” Griffin said. “I think that’s what’s missing from basketball a little bit.”
Griffin wasn't done. He added that he would be the bridge between the player and the fan, adding context to situations in games instead of dissing the current players as certain media people tend to do.
“The TNT show with Shaq, Chuck, those guys, it’s probably one of the best sports shows of all time. To me, they’re just talking s***, there’s not a lot of analysis,” Griffin said. “It’s great, I love it, but what I’m excited to do is, I’m pretty fresh out. The game changes, there’s always a new wrinkle that comes into the game every single year … bringing analysis that’s current is what I’m excited about.”
Griffin is a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, and the 2011 Rookie of the Year.
More Ball Around: Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki to Anchor NBA Coverage on New Amazon Show
Joakim Noah Shreds LeBron James For 'Arrogance' During Bulls Rivalry
Former No. 3 NBA Overall Pick Drops 49 Points in Dominant G League Debut