Blake Griffin Reveals How Wolves Can Better Use Rudy Gobert by Copying Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the more prominent NBA teams over the last decade plus. They have won four NBA titles during that time period and many around the league have looked to them as the team of excellence.
One thing that Golden State has done very well has been their defensive abilities. During the height of their title runs, Golden State was elite defensively and it showed on the court.
Despite star guard Stephen Curry being just average on defense, the Warriors were able to overcome this due to schemes. They masked the flaws of Curry in a way that not many other teams have ever been able to do.
Other players took note and one in particular enjoyed it. Former NBA star Blake Griffin noted how Golden State used Curry and explained how another team could emulate them.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been criticized for his lack of strong games come playoff time. Despite him winning multiple Defensive Player of the Year honors, Gobert seems to always find himself on the wrong side of the limelight.
Griffin had another idea for how Minnesota could use Gobert, copying the Warriors' scheme with Curry. The former All-Star appeared on the '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast to discuss.
"They figured out a way to hide him (Curry) whenever people tried to pick on him, nope, someone is rotating, someone is stepping up...people s*** on Rudy Gobert, to me the same thing should happen with Rudy Gobert. Don't put him on an island with Luka (Doncic), figure out a scheme. As a coach, that's all you do, you figure out schemes so maximize your defensive player and make him look good."
The Timberwolves were destroyed by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals last season and it saw Gobert take a lot of criticism. The Mavericks attacked Gobert by getting him put onto different guards but Griffin wants to see the Wolves do away with that.
Minnesota can be an elite defensive team but the coaching staff has to put their guys into better positions to succeed. Much like the Warriors did with Curry, if they could scheme things for Gobert to not be put onto an isolation island, it could heavily benefit the organization.
