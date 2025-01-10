Bronny James Reacts to Raging Wildfires Throughout Southern California
The Los Angeles Lakers were forced to postpone their game on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets due to the raging wildfires throughout Southern California. It remains to be seen when the game will be made up but the NBA decided that it was best to move things until it was safer.
The Lakers' next game on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs remains up in the air as well.
Over the past few days, we have seen multiple athletes react to the fires as some have been affected themselves. Rookie Bronny James is one of the latest to respond to the fires as he posted a simple message on social media.
Many people have been forced to evacuate from their homes due to the multiple fires going on in Southern California. One of which was Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Unfortunately for Redick and his family, he was also one of the people who lost his home due to the fires.
"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live.
"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."
The hope is that the fires can be contained in the coming days and with the bravery of the firefighters, it's possible. They have all put their lives on the line to deal with these natural disasters and it's been incredible to see true heroism at work.
Here is more information about the fires:
-L.A. County Fire Department
-L.A. County Government
-Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
-Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
More Ball Around: Kendrick Perkins Claims Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler Have Plan to Team Up on Suns
Former NBA Guard Reveals Status For Upcoming FIBA Window With France
Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie Among WNBA Greats Joining Unrivaled Broadcast Team