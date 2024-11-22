Bronny James Receives Big3 League Invite From Ice Cube
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has received an offer from Ice Cube to join the Big3 League if he desires. James has been working his way through being in the NBA with the Lakers and playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.
"He can always come out and try to make a team," Cube said in an interview on Real 92.3 LA's The Cruz Show. "We can't give him a space, but he can get drafted and earn a space."
James likely won't accept the offer to join the Big3 league but this isn't the first attempt that the famous rapper has made to land a big name. Previously, he offered WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark a contract of $10 million following her time in college.
Clark declined the offer and since has gone on to light up the WNBA. James has been shuffling between the NBA and G League for the past few weeks as Los Angeles tries to get him up to speed on everything.
The rookie has only been playing home games for South Bay, a decision that has been widely criticized around basketball. Many have felt that he hasn't earned that right and that he should be doing everything in his power to get as many reps as possible.
James has played in two games for South Bay, averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 assists in 28.5 minutes each night. His numbers in the G League haven't been inspiring but he continues to work on his game in the best way he can.
His dad, LeBron James, weighed in previously about the expectation of Bronny moving forward.
"Just [looking forward to] seeing him continue to grow as a basketball player, no matter if it's here with us or if it's down with the G League team, and him continuing to get better and better and better," LeBron said.
"His job is to put the work in and get better and better, just like the rest of us. And we want to hold him accountable, and he's going to hold us accountable. And if we all do that, we all get better, because we're all one team. We're a reflection of South Bay; South Bay is a reflection of us."
For now, all Bronny can do is keep his head down and hope for the best. If the NBA doesn't work out, at least he knows that the Big3 League could be an interesting option.
