Bronny James Returns From Injury, How Many Points Did He Score in South Bay Lakers Win?
The South Bay Lakers took down the San Diego Clippers on Saturday night by a score of 119-111. In the game, rookie guard Bronny James posted a career-high in points, helping his team get the win.
James finished the contest by scoring 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in the game. The guard looked energetic in his return and gave the fans some nice highlights along the way.
The biggest issue on the night for the rookie guard was his 3-point shooting once again.
The rookie finished the game by shooting 0-for-4 from distance, continuing a pattern from his time in the league. However, the positives in this game heavily outweighed any negatives that came down.
After the contest, James reflected on his performance and his time in the G League. The rookie spoke about just wanting to get better and doing whatever he could to make that happen.
"I think it's good. Just game by game, just trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and the coaches. It's been good."
James has been shuffling between the G League and NBA, whenever he has been healthy, as the Lakers put together his plan for growth. His overall game is not yet ready to take on the role of a full-time player at the NBA level so Los Angeles has been tinkering with everything.
However, the team has been widely criticized for how they have handled the rookie around NBA circles. The Lakers have only been allowing James to play in home games within the G League, creating some thoughts of preferential treatment among people in the league.
But the Lakers have maintained that this is due to who he is. It's likely a safety issue for right now considering he is the son of NBA star LeBron James.
While people have tried to discredit Bronny, he has simply kept his head down and just played basketball. There is a lot of noise around a team like the Lakers and a player like Bronny.
But the rookie has kept his composure and is trying to let his game do the talking for him. Everything for Bronny remains a work in progress but if he can put together more consistent efforts like this game, things could fall into place for him.
