Bronny James Surprisingly Leads Lakers in Expected Jersey Sales This Season by Significant Amount
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is one of the more popular and polarizing figures in basketball today.
Bronny, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, has panned out a name for himself. The 20-year-old may not be playing a lot in his rookie season, but that doesn't mean he's not the most famous name in basketball today.
A new study by NBA experts from Fadeaway World predicted every team's most-sold jersey for the current season. In a recent study, Bronny's Lakers jersey was the most popular searched jersey. His jersey search received an average of 36,847 searches per month in the U.S.
Behind Bronny is his father, LeBron, who is in second place going into his 22nd NBA season. LeBron was subject to an average of 21,190 searches per month.
Following the two James men are Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, and Dalton Knecht.
Bronny has been the most talked about second-round draft pick of all time. Although he has not played much in the NBA, that doesn't mean he isn't subject to criticism.
Many of the top analysts in the basketball world have talked about Bronny, whether that is good or bad. Many have had their option on the young man, and this is only the beginning of the rookie guard.
That comes with the territory when your last name is James, and he is paying the price for it at the moment.
Bronny's time in the NBA has been what many expected it to be: a ton of screen smoke. That is what we expected when he plays, at least as a rookie. The hope was that Bronny would develop his game in the G League, and while that remains the case, the Lakers are taking a different approach.
The Lakers are only having Bronny play home games for the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers and revert back to the Lakers’ NBA squad when the South Bay team hits the road.
Things have not been great for Bronny in the NBA or G League. In two games with the South Bay Lakers, he has averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 assists in 28.5 minutes.
In the NBA, he is averaging 0.7 points per game, 0.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 16.7 percent field-goal shooting.
Bronny has the potential to be a promising talent in the NBA. He already has the name to flourish; he only needs to work on his game.
