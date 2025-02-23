Carmelo Anthony Pitches Radical Changes for NBA All-Star Game
Former 10-time All-Star combo forward Carmelo Anthony, like most of the basketball pundit world, was not a fan of the 2025 All-Star game's new mini-tournament format.
The league staged three games — between the winners of Friday night's Rising Stars mini-tournament, plus one additional player, Stephon Castle, and three eight-man teams comprising the 24 healthy All-Stars — on All-Star Sunday, comprising two semifinals and one finals matchup.
Led by 11-time Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, Team Shaq beat Team Chuck, 41-25, in that finals clash.
The tournament was poorly received overall, in one of the lowest-rated All-Star Sundays yet.
On his podcast "7PM In Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony And Kid Mero," Anthony pitched some wild changes the league could make to improve a product that has been flailing to excite fans for decades now.
"They're trying to figure out what's... going to happen with the All-Star game," Anthony said. "Some people like it, some people don't. If you're going to experiment, you could experiment with the rookie game [the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday]. Don't experiment with the big game. The big game is the honor. You gotta make that game, you feel what I'm saying? The overall idea is for you to make your way to Sunday."
The tournament format was at least intriguing, and was clearly put together in an effort to energize players.
More Ball Around: Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Why Luka Doncic Invited Him to Lakers Debut
"I like the world vs. US [idea] 'cause it's exciting, but we gotta get back to picking out 12 [best players in the Western Conference], picking the 12 East, going back to wearing our original jerseys — wear your team jerseys, let's take it back to that," Anthony continued.
Platinum hip hop star Jadakiss advocated for expanding the All-Star tally from 24 players to 30, split between both conferences.
"They should stretch it to 15-15," Jadakiss said. "East-West, the best 15, best 15, and put it back to where it's supposed to be."
More Ball Around: Jersey Shore Star Vinny Guadagnino Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
"I like 15-15," Anthony agreed. "Stars [in the] first quarter, second another five, third another five, fourth it's the best five that you want."
When the notion of a one-on-one tournament a la the concept recently trotted out by the new women's 3x3 league Unrivaled was broached, Anthony was in favor — albeit with a cautionary scheduling note. Napheesa Collier won this year's inaugural 1v1 tournament.
"That's Friday night though," Anthony cautioned. "Experiment with the rookie game, and then you can have a little one-on-one opportunity on Friday night, get the excitement."
More Ball Around:
Unrivaled's Laces BC Land WNBA All-Star in Massive Signing
Fans React to LiAngelo Ball's NBA All-Star Weekend Performance
Shaquille O'Neal Reportedly Agrees to Massive Contract with TNT Paying Him Over $15 Million Per Year
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.