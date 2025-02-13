Carmelo Anthony Signs With NBC to be NBA Studio Analyst: Report
Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony is signing with NBC to be a studio analyst for the NBA. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported the news on social media.
"NBC has hired Carmelo Anthony to serve as one of the network’s top studio analysts when it begins broadcasting NBA games next season, sources briefed on the network’s plans said Thursday."
Anthony will reportedly start broadcasting NBA games next season. The former All-Star had been rumored to be taking a broadcasting role but now it's become official.
According to the report by Marchand, NBC had talks with Charles Barkley. Barkley still has quite a few years left on his deal with TNT so the talks ended fairly quickly between the two sides.
So far, Anthony is the only studio team member hired so far. NBC has play-by-play announcers for games but they have also shown interest in a few other former NBA players.
"It has hired Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller as game analysts and has shown interest in Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill."
Bringing Wade in to pair with Anthony could be massive for the company, especially considering how close the two were over time. They were both part of the "Banana Boat" crew from years past and NBA fans would be very interesting to see the two reunite in broadcasting.
Fans will likely tune in to see what Anthony has to say as he was one of the more popular players of his era. Anthony was a 10-time All-Star during his playing days and was the NBA scoring champion during the 2013 season.
This is a move to get the fans excited and it helps Anthony start his post-playing career. The former star has been doing his podcast but this will certainly be a new role for himself and it should be a fun way for him to stay integrated with the league.
