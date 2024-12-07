Charles Barkley Offers Simple Explanation For Who His NBA GOAT Is
Who's the NBA G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)?
Former 14-time All-Star Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards shooting guard/small forward Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time league MVP and still the league's all-time top scorer by average (mere decimal places ahead of Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain), is widely seen as having a very strong case.
The 6-foot-6 North Carolina product, a 10-time league scoring champ, boasts career regular season averages of 30.1 points on .497/.327/.835 shooting splits, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James, a four-time champ and four-time league MVP whose longevity and consistency are helping him shatter all kinds of league records, is rapidly making a case for the crown.
19-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time MVP and six-time champ, is also seen as Mount Rushmore great.
During a recent episode of his NBA on TNT podcast "The Steam Room," former 11-time All-Star and 1993 league MVP power forward Charles Barkley — who was in the same 1984 NBA Draft class as Jordan — Barkley told his longtime TNT colleague Ernie Johnson one way Jordan's greatness still stands out to him.
"I don't get into the debate between Michael and LeBron because I think it's weak journalism. I think they're both great, great, great, great," Barkley asserted.
And then he got into the debate.
"Michael Jordan's the best basketball player I ever played against. These young kids, they played against LeBron," Barkley said. "I was caught off-guard last week when Ernie said [James was just a few games behind Jordan in 30-point scoring games], and I was like, 'And he's played, like, seven more years?' That's an astonishing stat. As great as LeBron is, he's still behind Michael Jordan in 30-point games, and he's played seven more seasons. That is astonishing. Even if you think LeBron is the GOAT, you wouldn't have known that. And I'm never gonna say anything bad about LeBron, 'cause he's an amazing man and a hell of a player."
Jordan's excellence on the other side of the ball, too, could be seen as giving him an edge. Jordan, a nine-time All-Defensive Teamer, was one of the elite perimeter defenders of his era, even claiming 1988 Defensive Player of the Year honors, for a longer window than James was.
More Ball Around: Pat Riley Explains Reasoning Behind Prioritizing Superstars at Specific Position