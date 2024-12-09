Dominique Wilkins Avoids Speculation About Michael Jordan’s 1985 All-Star Freeze-Out Game
One of the longest-running feuds in NBA history has been between former NBA stars Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. The two guards have gone at one another even well past their playing days.
Many people believe that the feud all started during the 1985 NBA All-Star game where Jordan was selected as a starter despite being a rookie. The future star only scored seven points but many have pointed to that being due to Thomas convincing the other players to "freeze out" Jordan.
Thomas has denied this allegation but the seeds of doubt were planted between the two due to this. This incident, whether it actually happened or not, led to the 1992 situation between the two players on Team USA.
Thomas didn't make the cut for the 1992 Dream Team at the Olympics, with him believing that Jordan had something to do with it. This has led to much speculation about the relationship between the two players, with some believing that this was Jordan getting back at Thomas for the All-Star game.
Regardless of what happened, this fued has continued on for decades. We don't know what fully happened and most former players haven't spoke much about it.
However, while speaking to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, former NBA legend Dominque Wilkins weighed in on the 1985 All-Star game. Wilkins seemed hesitant to dive into anything regarding the situation, saying that he would rather stay away from that discussion.
""I'ma stay away from that one."
Robinson asked Wilkins if he would like to see the beef squashed between the two former stars and Wilkins was willing to answer that question.
"Well, I think in time it will be. Hopefully. You hope that is the case but in today's world, you never know."
The original answer from Wilkins can be taken in multiple different ways, possibly highlighting that Thomas did indeed "freeze out" Jordan. Wilkins is smart to stay away from that disclosure and we remain unsure of what actually took place.
Former Bulls center Brad Sellers has spoken previously about the All-Star game, hinting that it could have been possible for Thomas to do this.
“We all heard about what happened at the All-Star Game,” Sellers said. “But the bigger issue was that Isiah was from Chicago, he worked to be one of the top players to represent that city, and Mike came in and eviscerated that.”
