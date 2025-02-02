Dwight Howard Gets Brutally Honest About Playing Alongside James Harden With Rockets
When Dwight Howard and James Harden teamed up on the Houston Rockets in 2013, expectations were high.
Both players were perennial All-Stars, with Howard bringing his dominant presence in the paint and Harden establishing himself as one of the NBA's top scorers. Their pairing looked like it could lead the Rockets to new heights, but their three-year stint together was marked by tension and drama, despite the team's success on the court.
The duo’s time together produced notable accolades. The Rockets made the playoffs every season during their tenure, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2015, where they pushed the Golden State Warriors to five games.
The team also consistently ranked among the top offenses in the league, largely thanks to Harden’s scoring and playmaking ability. However, the personal dynamics between the two stars often overshadowed their on-court achievements.
Rumors of discord between Howard and Harden persisted throughout their time together, fueled by passive-aggressive exchanges rather than direct confrontations. In particular, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that Harden had once requested to move to the bench to avoid playing with Howard, suggesting that their partnership was more strained than it appeared.
While many believed Harden’s request to be "facetious," Clint Capela, then just 21 years old, admitted to playing the role of peacemaker between the two.
Now, more than a decade later, Howard has finally opened up about his perspective on the relationship with Harden, offering insight into the ups and downs of their time together.
On Carmelo Anthony’s podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, Howard explained, “I thought me and James were gonna work because I felt like he was a younger Kobe with better passing... But I did like playing with James for those first couple of years. Then, after that, I was like, ‘Dang, this dude don’t pass me the ball no more! What did I do to you?’”
Howard’s comment reflects the underlying issue in their partnership: Harden’s shift from a willing facilitator to an isolation-heavy scorer.
Early on, Harden did involve Howard in the offense, utilizing his big man for lobs and inside touches. But as Harden’s role evolved into the central figure of the Rockets’ offense, his willingness to distribute waned, leading to frustration for Howard, who thrived as a post presence.
Despite their personal differences, both players have left lasting legacies. Harden, one of the most skilled and versatile offensive players in NBA history, revolutionized the role of the primary ball handler.
His ability to score from anywhere on the court, coupled with elite passing, changed the way teams approach offense.
Meanwhile, Howard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, remains one of the most dominant centers of his era. His physicality and rim protection made him a force in the paint for years, even if his post-Houston career didn't live up to his early peak.
Though the Rockets' era with Howard and Harden ended in relative disappointment, both players will forever be linked as part of the franchise’s history.
Their time together was a mix of success, frustration, and ultimately, the recognition that two players with different playing styles might struggle to fully mesh. While their relationship may have been tumultuous, it’s clear both made an indelible impact on the game and the Rockets franchise during their brief but eventful partnership.
