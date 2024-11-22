ESPN President Weighs in On Changes Coming to 'Inside the NBA'
Over the years, the NBA show Inside the NBA has become one of the more popular sport shows around. But when NBA rights were sold away from Warner Bros. Doscovery, there was risk of the show coming to an end entirely.
Luckily for fans, ESPN was able to strike a deal to keep the rights alive to the programming. The popular show will now move to ESPN but fans have wondered how things will change.
The show has become so popular due to its wild moments and sometimes odd situations. But during the weekly recording of SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast, ESPN President Burke Magnus detailed what changes can be expected.
“They’re going to produce it, and that’s exactly what we want,” Magnus said on the podcast. “Of course we’re not going to change the show,” Magnus added. “Why would we take something so successful and so iconic, bring it over and then be like, ‘We know better, we’re gonna change it.’”
This is music to the ears of all fans who have watched and loved the show for so many years. ESPN will just be the network that produces it while allowing the show to keep its creative side going strong.
Hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal will continue to run the show, just as they have for so long. Magnus even hinted at them doing the entire playoff run, including the NBA Final.
“We’re fans, too,” Magnus said. “At the end of the day, I’m a big fan of that show. We didn’t want to see it end either, as fans. The opportunity to bolster our coverage and really preserve an iconic institution played a role for sure. But it played a role almost selfishly because I want to see it keep going, too.”
The NBA will begin its landmark 11-year rights deal with ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime next season. It was a massive talking point during the offseason and has continued into the beginning of the year.
Fans have been wondering how they will be able to see games and their favorite shows. But now, we at least have a much more clear picture.
Having Inside the NBA moving to ESPN is a big win for all fans. This show has shaped the NBA over the past decade plus so ESPN allowing it to thrive is massive.
More Ball Around: Former Champion Rips NBA Cup, Believes Real Fans 'Don't Care' About It