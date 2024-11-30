ESPN Signs 15-Year NBA Veteran as Studio Analyst
The World Wide Leader in Sports has signed some key NBA talent to long-term contracts, including one of the better sharpshooters the NBA has seen.
ESPN has signed former NBA champion and veteran guard Danny Green to be an NBA studio analyst. Green has previously appeared as an analyst for ESPN, but now they have locked him up for the next few years.
Green will appear on a variety of shows, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, and NBA Today.
The network also signed NBA writer Tim Bontemps and play-by-play announcer/sideline reporter Angel Gray. Bontemps was also promoted to senior writer.
The 15-year NBA veteran had some media experience before joining ESPN and signing this extension. In 2018, Green and a longtime employee launched a podcast titled "Inside the Green Room." That podcast was short-lived, as it became difficult to shoot episodes when Green was traded to the Tronto Raptors in the summer of 2018.
Green has done a great job for ESPN in his current role, and now, with a more expanded role, he should bring the wisdom needed for the shows he will be involved in.
Prior to Green signing this extension with ESPN, he was one of the better role players in the NBA in his career. Green was a massive part of three NBA titles in his career: the 2014 San Antonio Spurs, the 2019 Toronto Raptors, and the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.
In his career, Green was also a part of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2017. The 37-year-old was a former second-round draft pick in the 2009 NBA Draft with the No. 46 overall pick.
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected him, but he only played in 20 games in his rookie year with the Cavaliers. The team waived Green at the beginning of the next season.
After that, the Spurs picked him up, but he was waived six days later after appearing in two games.
Green then went to the Reno Bighorns of the then-NBA Development League. He averaged 20 points, a team-high, and 7.5 rebounds in 16 games with the Bighorns.
Then Green returned to the Spurs in March 2011, but due to the NBA lockout, he signed a one-year contract with KK Union Olimpija, which included an NBA-out clause option when the 2011 NBA lockout ended.
Finally, he returned with the Spurs again after the end of the lockout. Green spent the next seven years in San Antonio, where he established himself as one of the better shooters and role players in the NBA.
Green made his name in the NBA, and now he'll look to do the same on the broadcasting side of things.
