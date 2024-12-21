EuroLeague Squad Reportedly Targeting Former NBA Lottery Pick
EuroLeague powerhouse Real Madrid could target the former NBA lottery pick and guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Real Madrid is exploring the NBA market to strengthen its roster after it endured one of the worst starts to the season in recent years.
Because of that, Smith is a name they are interested in. Smith hails from North Carolina and was the ninth overall pick out of NC State in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has played in 326 regular-season games for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets.
In his NBA career, Smith has averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. Recently, he joined the Wisconsin Herd to display his abilities in the Orlando G League Showcase, which will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 22.
At the event, which is attended by numerous NBA personnel, he could have an opportunity to participate in private workouts for the NBA team and finally boost his chances of securing a post in the league once again.
Smith was in the league last season with the Brooklyn Nets. Smith made 56 appearances last season for Brooklyn, averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes per game, with a shooting line of .435/.294/.741.
The 27-year-old wants to show that he has plenty left in the tank. With a great performance in this showcase, he could get another chance in the NBA. However, if no NBA team comes knocking, he could have Real Madrid give him a call, and he could jump at the opportunity.
Smith's best season came in his rookie season with the Mavericks, when he averaged 15.2 points per game, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 39 percent from the field and 31 percent from three in 69 games and 29.7 minutes per game.
It would be the first time the North Carolina native would play overseas. Before his NBA career, Smith was a standout with the Wolfpack, named ACC Rookie of the Year, Second-team All-ACC, and ACC All-Freshman team.
In his first and only season there, he averaged 18.1 points per game, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 32 games and 34.8 minutes per game.
