European Sharpshooter Believes He Could Take Steph Curry in 3 Point Shooting Contest
It is pretty unanimously accepted that Steph Curry is the best three-point shooter in the world. His ability to shoot it from anywhere at any time has wowed fans for over a decade. His display against the rest of the world in the Olympics reinforced that.
Curry's prowess with his shooting is one of the reasons why the Warriors have been a perennial NBA title contender. The Warriors have four championships with Curry as part of the roster. He also has an NBA Finals MVP in the 2022 Finals win over the Boston Celtics. His three-point shooting in that series was legendary.
In his career, Curry is a 42.5% three-point shooter. That is good enough for 12th all-time in the NBA/ABA. Despite his prowess from deep, there is a player in Europe who thinks he could take on Curry in a three-point contest and beat him, as absurd as that sounds.
Andreas Obst, a German player who plays in the EuroLeague, thinks he can take down Curry in a three-point shooting contest. Obst is currently shooting 42.9% from three as he plays for Bayern Munich in the EuroLeague, which uses the FIBA three-point line. That three-point line is shorter than the NBA one.
When asked about a hypothetical matchup between him and Curry in a three-point contest, Obst was very confident in his abilities. "Most people would say Steph," Obst said with a grin. "But maybe I'd get him a couple of times. If it's the NBA 3-point line, he might have a small advantage. Steph is for sure the greatest shooter of all time. But I wouldn't say it's an easy win for him."
Obst had the opportunity to meet Curry during the Olympics in Paris this past summer, and he loved it. "Nothing but respect for Steph," Obst reflected. "He's been my idol. I've worked on my game, modeling it after his shooting, movement, and off-the-dribble skills. Meeting him was special."
Most NBA fans would say that Obst would have no chance to beat Curry in a shootout, no matter which three-point line they use. Curry showed during the Olympics that he was still able to shoot from the closer FIBA line. Obst is a great shooter in his own right, but he's not better than Curry.
Perhaps they can set something up if Curry decides to play in the FIBA World Cup.
