Fans React to Bronny James' Explosive Game in G League
The South Bay Lakers guard Bronny James is beginning to come into his own.
Friday night, James once again showed the basketball world that his genetics are designed for him to be a basketball star.
In a 122-110 win over the Rip City Remix, Bronny dropped a career-high 31 points and stuffed the stat sheet with two rebounds, three assists, and two steals
The centerpiece of the night was perhaps his gravity-defying poster late in the third quarter. Even James seemed shocked during the aftermath of the wild dunk he unleashed on an unsuspecting Remix rim-protector.
Fans and pundits alike shared their praise for the NBA all-time leading scorer's son.
When it came to Bronny's postgame thoughts, rather than emphasizing his career night, the young guard put things in perspective in a profound way.
"I am having fun. Any time I'm playing basketball, any time I'm out here breathing, any time I'm out here walking ... I'm grateful for everything."
This quote is likely looking back on when James went into cardiac arrest during a workout in Aug. 2023. He was hospitalized that summer before kicking off his first season at the University of Southern California.
After just one season in college, Bronny earned a second-round selection from the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft. He now splits his time in the G League with South Bay and the Los Angeles Lakers.
More electrifying performances like this one can all but guarantee a call-up to the NBA, but Los Angeles is not the only team that has the right to call-up Bronny if it comes down to it.
The Memphis Grizzlies in particular have two South Bay Lakers alumni rostered in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jay Huff.
With his 31-point outburst, James brings his G League average to 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
