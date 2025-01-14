Former All-Star Makes Pitch For Kobe Bryant as Goat of NBA
The only constant in the basketball world's greatest of all time (GOAT) debate, is that there is no one answer.
LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant are some of the candidates that pundits, fans, and even players speculate as to who should hold the elusive title of the game's greatest.
Over in the National Football League, things are a little more simple.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana was long considered the GOAT given his four Super Bowl championships and two NFL Most Valuable Player awards.
Fellow quarterback Tom Brady burst onto the scene seven years after Montana retired winning his first Super Bowl championship in his rookie year. Although a backup through most of the regular season, he came in relief when the starting quarterback suffered a devastating injury.
When Brady surpassed Montana in championships with his fifth in 2016, murmurs started about the validity of Montana still being the greatest. When Brady won two more rings before retiring in 2022, his now seven championships, three league MVPs, and even five Super Bowl MVP awards spoke for themselves.
Basketball is a little more complicated.
Former NBA All Star Kenyon Martin planted his flag firmly in the NBA GOAT debate with Bryant as his frontrunner on the Gils Arena podcast last week.
“Kobe has never been out of the best basketball player of all time debate, ever. He was a bad a** man with the ball in his hands, competitive as they come, 5 rings. My 15 years of playing basketball Kobe Bryant was the best basketball player in the NBA.”
Bryant is definitely not an outrageous pick. He has one more ring than James and scored 1,351 more points than Jordan in his career.
Martin also has a perspective that many pundits and most fans don't have. He played against Bryant up close and has first-hand knowledge of his dominance.
If you go by rings, it's Bill Russell with his 11 championships and five MVP awards. Many believed that because Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the league's all-time scoring champion, his six rings, and six league MVPs might even suffice as the GOAT.
The conversation starts to get convoluted since the new all-time scoring leader is LeBron.
Jordan has six rings and five MVP awards, James has four rings, four MVPs and now the all-time scoring title. Many argue that James has the edge with 10 total NBA Finals appearances, but others argue that Jordan, with his perfect 6-and-0 record in the Finals, has never even been forced to seven games in those championships.
Bryant is the fourth-leading scorer of all time with five NBA titles in seven appearances, two NBA Finals MVP awards, and one league MVP.
