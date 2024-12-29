Former NBA Center Tacko Fall Still Attempting Comeback to League
Former Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall has recently begun a new journey playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL. Renowned as one of the tallest players to ever play in the NBA, the 7-foot-6 center says the goal is to make a return back to the league.
Earlier in the season, Fall was nursing a quad injury that had him off the floor for several preseason games. Since returning, Fall is having a solid season with the Breakers, averaging 10.1 points on 72 percent shooting and posting 6.7 rebounds per game.
While in the NBA, Fall went undrafted in 2019, untl joining the Celtics during summer league. There, the big man shined showcasing a solid offensive and defensive potential. Fall would then sign a two-way contract where he would spend a large chunk of the season with the Maine Red Claws. Falls struggled with NBA level conditioning, limiting his time with the main team.
Fall recently spoke with the media regarding his transition to New Zealand and his hopes for the future. He metions that his time so far with the team has been a seamless transition, and he’s been happy so far since being with the Breakers.
“It’s been great. A great experience,” Fall said. “The lifestyle here is amazing. I just come here with the opportunity to travel with my family and be somewhere where it’s comfortable and the organization has been pretty great, as far as taking care of us and everything else.”
The seven-footer said the NBL was a better choice for him than the NBA G-League.
“Obviously, you’re playing in the States. Pretty much have all the eyes that you need to be able to have the chance to get back in the NBA. But for me, just the way they play in the G League I just didn’t think it would be helpful for me. I could go overseas in a good league and still have the same eyes on me. Most people already know who I am, and what I’m capable of.”
When asked about his plans for the NBA, Fall says all he needs is the opportunity.
“For me, I just been taking it by the day. I haven’t been focusing on how hard it is going to be. I believe I have the skillset. I mean obviously I have the size. I do know I have the skillset. I wasn’t fortunate to be in the situations where I have a lot of opportunities to be able to show that, so when that opportunity comes, I just gotta show that.”
More on Ball Around; Real Madrid Targeting Longtime NBA Point Guard