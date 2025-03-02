Former NBA Champion Believes Lakers' Bronny James Will Become All-Star
One of the more interesting storylines from the NBA season has been the progression of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James. James has spent most of his time in the G League but also has shuffled back and forth with the NBA.
James has seen his game grow over time after a rough start to the season. Los Angeles views the rookie as a long-term project as he continues to develop fully.
But former Lakers champion Metta Sandiford-Artest offered a very questionable take on James. Sandiford-Artest posted on social media that he believes James will become an All-Star in his career.
This is quite the claim from the former NBA forward considering that James has really struggled during his time in the league this season. His numbers in the G League have been pretty good but it hasn't translated to the NBA, at least not yet.
In the G League, James has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. The rookie has put up some strong games recently, including almost dropping a triple-double in a game.
In his short time getting NBA minutes, James has averaged 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. James normally enters games during garbage time so he hardly sees the floor.
The Lakers believe that James can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level but not many expect him to become an All-Star level talent. If James were to become an All-Star at the NBA level, many critics would be silenced who called the Lakers out for drafting James in the first place.
All James can do moving forward is block out all the outside noise and continue to build upon his game. Sandiford-Artest has been a big supporter of James since he was drafted but even this claim seems to be a little wild or at least preliminary for the rookie.
