Former NBA First-Round Pick Seemingly Takes Shot at League
There’s been lots of conversation during this NBA season regarding a decline in ratings and viewership, and lots of fans, commentators, and former players have weighed in on the reasons as to why this is.
One common take on the ratings decline a few former players in the league have mentioned is the lack of energy and passion among players in the NBA. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson is the latest person to take a shot at the NBA.
Roberson is now a member of the EuroLeague, playing in France for LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne. The forward was initially supposed to play for Cholet Basket, but ASVEL intervened and scooped the former NBA player up in November.
Since joining ASVEL, Roberson has helped secure big wins going 6-3 with him contributing a huge impact by rebounding and through his defense.
"I'm still trying to get my feet wet a little bit, trying to figure out the team and fit in," he added. "Guys are helping me out big time and making the game easy for me."
In a recent matchup in Kaunas, where they beat Zalgiris 78-72, fans were on their feet the entire matchup. ASVEL is now on a three game win streak as they look to head into the second half of the season.
Following the matchup, reporters noted how enthused the entire team was, with Roberson leading the charge holding a Bluetooth speaker and singing and dancing. The locker room was buzzing with laughter, and the team celebrated with pizzas. When asked to compare his experience in the Euroleague as opposed to the NBA, Roberson made a bold statement.
"Fans are more passionate. I can sit here and say I really enjoy it," Roberson shared with me when discussing his initial impressions of the EuroLeague compared to the NBA. "It's easier to play night in, night out when you got fans like that who truly care and guys that play for the right reasons. So, it just makes the game much more easier. I thoroughly enjoy it. Those are just the basics.”
This is yet another take on why there’s been a decline in viewership in the NBA. Fortunately for NBA fans, games are starting to appear more competitive, especially following NBA Christmas Day. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t seem to be concerned about the ratings, as he feels this is mostly due to new-age media streaming.
